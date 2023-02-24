Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 15,329 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.0 %

Vimeo Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.86. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

