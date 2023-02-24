Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

