Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 11,589 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

