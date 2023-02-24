Kelly Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on KELYA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -18.52%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
