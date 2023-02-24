KeyCorp Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $180.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $24,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

