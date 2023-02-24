KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,544 shares of company stock valued at $648,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

