KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $166.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.