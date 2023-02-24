KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.