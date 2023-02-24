Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $39,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

