Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research firms have commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.70) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.