Korea Investment CORP Buys 4,991,964 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,851.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,261,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991,964 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,978.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,739,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,386 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,895.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 609,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after buying an additional 578,499 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,005.1% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 167,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,699.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

