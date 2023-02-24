Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

