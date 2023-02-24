Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

NYSE LW opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $102.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

