Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

