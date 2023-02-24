Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.38. Lemonade shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 891,072 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.
The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
