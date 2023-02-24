Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.38. Lemonade shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 891,072 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

