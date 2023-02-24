Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 4.7%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. 1,110,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,068,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ZEV shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Lightning eMotors Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

About Lightning eMotors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Articles

