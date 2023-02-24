Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.26. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $166.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.