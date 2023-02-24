Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.87). Approximately 187,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 100,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.90 ($0.83).

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £85.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.35.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.