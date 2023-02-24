Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

