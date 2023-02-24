LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

See Also

