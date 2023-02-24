Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $8.63. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lucid Group shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 23,148,039 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 382.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,347,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

