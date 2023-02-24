Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.02). Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($2.92).

Manolete Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.65. The stock has a market cap of £109.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3,137.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leigh of Hurley purchased 38,000 shares of Manolete Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($114,860.31). 59.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

