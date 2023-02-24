Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $16.31. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 575,192 shares.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

