Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $14.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $362.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 184,388 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

