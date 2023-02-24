Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $84.31, but opened at $79.93. Masonite International shares last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 31,152 shares.

The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $18,809,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.