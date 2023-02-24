MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for MasTec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

MTZ stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

