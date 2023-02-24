Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Gabelli Funds LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $138,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $355.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

