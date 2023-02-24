Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 10.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,488,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,938,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Matterport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $912.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

