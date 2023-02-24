Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 10.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,488,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,938,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.
Insider Activity at Matterport
In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Matterport Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $912.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.