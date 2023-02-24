McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $111.70 and last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 18682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.