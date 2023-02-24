Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,625 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 625.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,529,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.