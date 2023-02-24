Medtronic plc to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

