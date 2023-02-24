Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 28th

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 28th. The 1-400 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFH opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

