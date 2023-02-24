MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading 0.2% Higher

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.21. 9,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

