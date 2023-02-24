MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MidCap Financial Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MidCap Financial Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MidCap Financial Investment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $824.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.60. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.49%.

