Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

