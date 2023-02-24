Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 468,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

