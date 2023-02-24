Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $61,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.07 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.