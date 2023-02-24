Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 36,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 76,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Montage Gold Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

