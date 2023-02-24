Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. 71,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 129,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Moxian (BVI) Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Institutional Trading of Moxian (BVI)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services in China and bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. It is the operator of the Games Channel of the Xinhua App, an application developed and operated by Xinhua New China News Agency. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

