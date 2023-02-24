MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Financial Comparison

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 2.95 $539.10 million $4.48 31.91 MSCI $2.25 billion 18.77 $870.57 million $10.72 49.23

Analyst Recommendations

MSCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadridge Financial Solutions. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 MSCI 0 3 7 0 2.70

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $159.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. MSCI has a consensus price target of $558.10, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than MSCI.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.13% 40.38% 9.19% MSCI 38.72% -93.24% 19.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MSCI pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSCI pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and MSCI has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MSCI beats Broadridge Financial Solutions on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About MSCI



MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. The ESG and Climate segment is involved in providing provide data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation, meet new client demands and better integrate ESG and climate elements into their investment processes. The All Other-Private Assets segment engages in business intelligence products to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

