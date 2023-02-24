MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 26798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.98.

The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group Trading Up 14.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

