MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 26798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.98.
The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.08.
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
