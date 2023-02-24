Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 27,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

