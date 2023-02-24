National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

NGD opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 507,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 602,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,000 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

