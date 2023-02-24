National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

BMO stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

