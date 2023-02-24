Needham & Company LLC Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $78.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

