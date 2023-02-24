Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLLSF. Societe Generale started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Nel ASA Price Performance

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

