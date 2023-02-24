Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Down 0.1%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.45. 45,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 69,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$17.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$472.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

