New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Laurentian dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$798.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.50.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

