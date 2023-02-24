Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Up 2.2%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

About Nihon M&A Center

(Get Rating)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

