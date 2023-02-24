Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,239 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 10,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.86 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

